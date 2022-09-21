Gov. Beshear presents $30M to construct natural gas pipeline in southern Pennyrile region

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear presented $30 million in funding to support the southern Pennyrile region build a critical natural gas pipeline to support rapid business growth.

The governor says this new line will extend roughly 50 miles through Christian, Todd and Trigg counties and have the capacity to serve Caldwell and Lyon counties.

The route will open a large, underserved area of western Kentucky for industrial development.

“Currently, the region is served by a small pipeline from Tennessee, and with so much recent economic development, and even more coming, there’s a need to expand that supply,” Gov. Beshear said. “When world-class companies look to locate here, they need world-class infrastructure to support their needs. I’m happy to be alongside these other leaders to announce that that’s exactly what we’re going to do in building this line.”

According to a release, the bill allocates $30 million over the next two years; $15 million this fiscal year and $15 million next fiscal year, to help build a new pipeline that will serve the counties.

“I want to recognize the legislature, and especially Rep. Petrie, for his recommendation of this funding,” Gov. Beshear added.

These counties have seen over $850 million in business investment and more than 1,070 new jobs since the beginning of Gov. Beshear’s administration.

According to the governor’s office, more than $409 million in new investment has been made in Todd County, and those investments have created more than 250 jobs for people in this region.

Todd County Judge/Executive Todd Mansfield, who accepted the check from the Governor, said, “On behalf of the Todd County Fiscal Court, I would like to thank Gov. Andy Beshear for his support and work with the legislature, particularly Rep. Petrie, to see this natural gas project come to life. This project not only benefits Todd County, but it benefits a five-county region of western Kentucky with the possibility of expansion. The Governor’s continued investment in our state’s future, namely Western Kentucky, is welcomed and appreciated.”

Kentucky has posted record low unemployment rates for four consecutive months, falling from 3.9 percent in April to 3.8 percent in May and 3.7 percent in June and July.

In July, the Governor reported the highest annual growth rate in 31 years. And for the second year in a row, Kentucky’s General Fund budget surplus has exceeded $1 billion.

