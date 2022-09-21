Flights to Nashville now available at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Passengers may start booking flights on Contour Aviation.

It’s the new airline service selected to serve Cape Girardeau.

”We’re super excited this has been a long process,” said Amos.

Airport Manager Katrina Amos says the search for a new airline service started back in March.

And now nearly 6 months later, Contour Aviation will be flying in and out of Cape Girardeau.

“Excited to partner with contour and being able to continue to have jet service out the regional cape Girardeau airport that was a concern of ours,” Amos said.

Amos says she knows this new airline service will be a big change for many people.

“Change is always difficult we’ve been flying to Chicago here at the airport since 2017, so there’s a bit of an adjustment there which we hope people will be patient and try the service out and understand that Nashville is a great option,” said Amos.

Councilman Mark Bliss tells me he’s excited to see what this new partnership will bring to the area.

“Any progressive city needs an airport it’s important for business travel important for general public travel making connecting flights,” Councilman Bliss said.

Amos tells they look forward to the future with contour airlines.

“If this service is successful it may open up other opportunities for other destinations as well so I’m just excited again for our community to continue to have jet service and to be able to fly into a hub like Nashville I think that is a great for our community and I look forward to the service and the partnership with contour,” said Amos.

