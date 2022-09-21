Heartland Votes

First Alert: Record-breaking temps again possible today ahead of cold front

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/21
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - The end of summer will also be the end of hot and humid conditions, at least for a while.

Afternoon highs are expected to be record-breaking again.

Highs will soar back into the upper 90s to low 100s.

Heat index values will be in the low 100s.

A cold front will start to push into the Heartland later this afternoon.

An isolated shower could develop, but most locations will remain dry.

Northerly winds will start to pick up later tonight, which will usher in drier and cooler air Thursday.

A few showers are likely early Thursday with diminishing rain as it moves south by the afternoon.

Thursday is the first day of fall and it will feel more like autumn.

Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s.

Cooler and less humid conditions stick around through the end of the week.

A better chance for rain arrives over the weekend, as another front passes through the Heartland.

