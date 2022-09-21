Firefighters train on collapsed structure in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters from southeast Missouri came together to prepare for a dangerous scenario that could occur at any moment.

The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team trained on collapsed structure scenarios at an old school in Sikeston on Wednesday.

“Sikeston Public Schools have graciously allowed us to use the old Matthews Elementary School, which will be torn down here shortly,” Sikeston DPS Sgt. Tyler Rowe said. “So, we’re going to be able to build these raker systems for holding up walls. Then, we’re going to go inside after lunch and we’re going to work on breaching walls, shoring up the ceilings, and do training that we don’t get to do very often just because of the accessibility of buildings and such.”

In a situation where a structure might be compromised, firefighters would work on securing the outside walls so they could then help individuals that may need assistance.

Rowe said it’s important to be ready at a moments notice and be familiar with the equipment if they need to use it.

“We are on the New Madrid Faultline, we do see tornadoes here in the past and we had it happen recently in Sikeston where a vehicle drove through a building,” Rowe said. “This could happen at any time, any point. A tree falls on a house, we need to come in, we need to sure up the building and make sure it’s safe for us to go in and make it safer for the person so we can get them out.”

The Region E HSRT serves 13 counties and consists of firefighters from Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Sikeston DPS and Stoddard County EMS.

