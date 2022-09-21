East Perry Community Fair gearing up for big weekend

ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands are expected to make the trip to Altenburg in the coming days to attend the East Perry Community Fair.

Crews have been getting things in place with stands in place, rides moving in and tents going up.

Organizers tell us this fair has been a fixture of the community for decades which brings people back to the area to enjoy the festivity.

“It brings tons of people to this little town of Altenburg,” East Perry Community Fair President Mike Engert said. “Once you’ve been here once, you want to come back. We’re proud to show off what we have. The folks in town are extremely proud of their homes and stuff. They get it all dressed up for the weekend. They parade is Friday afternoon so everybody’s yard is all prim and proper and the mums are all out for display.”

Engert said it’s a great way for people to come out year after year and enjoy the atmosphere.

“It’s the one weekend a year where the folks that have moved away or the kids of parents who still live here, this is when they come back home,” Engert said. “They make sure they schedule off from wherever they live and head back to Altenburg, head back to Frohna, or head home so they can be at the fair for that weekend.”

Engert said there is something here for everyone.

“For the little kids, there’s rides, there’s games, there’s a petting zoo,” Engert said. “For the adults, there’s the vendors, there’s the displays. They can walk around and check out things. For the agricultural family, there’s cattle, there’s the draft horses, sheep, the goats, there’s farm and foliage stuff that’s on display.”

The East Perry Community Fair kicks off on Friday at 8 a.m. with the judging of small animals. Of course they have a parade scheduled that will go through the town at 1:30 p.m. as well.

