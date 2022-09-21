Community can tour Carbondale Police Department, meet officers during open house

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is opening their doors on Saturday, September 24 to share with the community what services they offer and to show transparency to the community.

Chief of Police Stan Reno said community members will have a chance to tour the facility and meet with officers.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Areas that are usually secured will be open, including investigations, crime scene, patrol, telecommunications and support services.

Reno said he wants to show the community that the department is transparent.

“I want people to get to know us and to know what we do and how we operate. Help build relationships that we’re looking forward to build with our community members and people coming into Carbondale city on a regular basis,” said Reno.

Reno also said that this will be an opportunity to try and recruit individuals interested in law enforcement. He said they have immediate positions to fill.

Carbondale Police Department hosting an open house this weekend. (Carbondale Police Department)

