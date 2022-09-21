Heartland Votes

Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison.

During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.

According to court documents, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a Chevrolet Monte Carlo on October 22, 2021 on Highway 105 because of expired license registration tags.

Before coming to a stop, the driver attempted to flee and a vehicle chase began.

Court documents state the driver eventually left the road and drove into the front yard of a home. While the car was still in motion, the driver got out of the car and ran away.

They say a woman was standing nearby and told the trooper she saw a man run into her home, and she gave permission for the trooper to enter. The door was locked and the landlord was contacted to bring extra keys.

Once inside, court documents state the trooper found the driver of the Monte Carlo hiding in a bedroom of the home.

The driver was identified as Coleman and was taken into custody without further incident.

The trooper returned to the car and saw a pistol in plain-view inside it.

According to the attorney’s office, Coleman is prohibited from having firearms because he was previously convicted in Mississippi County of felony second-degree domestic assault.

This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.

