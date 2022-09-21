Heartland Votes

Applications for student loan forgiveness to be ready early October, federal officials say

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New information from the White House shows millions of people in Missouri and Illinois are eligible for student loan forgiveness. According to the Department of Education, applications will be available starting in early October.

“It’s just a little more breathing room to give people the comfort to be able to use a little bit of their income to invest back in themselves and we expect this to really make a difference for millions and millions of hard-working Americans, who are going to be able to breathe a little bit easier,” said Jordan Matsudaira, Deputy Under Secretary & Chief Economist at the U.S. Department of Education.

Borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year or married couples who make less than $250,000 are eligible for $10,000 in federal loan forgiveness and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell grants.

According to the Department of Education, many borrowers will automatically receive the loan relief but millions more will need to apply. The applications are not yet available. But you can sign up for text and email alerts here: https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief-announcement/one-time-cancellation.

More information from the Department of Education:

  • Once a borrower completes the application, they can expect relief within 4-6 weeks.
  • They encourage everyone who is eligible to file the application, but there are 8 million people for whom DOE has data and who will get the relief automatically.
  • Borrowers are advised to apply before November 15 in order to receive relief before the payment pause expires on December 31, 2022.
  • The Department of Education will continue to process applications as they are received, even after the pause expires on December 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mark Twain National Forest is trying to identify the people in these photos. They say...
Mark Twain National Forest looking for people suspected of stealing historical item from lookout tower
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Officials: 8 injured in Chicago apartment building explosion
According to a release from the university, it will work with a realtor to sell the property at...
Southeast Mo. State working to sell property it was previously going to demolish
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023

Latest News

Career Services at Southeast Missouri State is helping students and alum dress for success with...
Southeast Missouri State to host Career Fair
Havisham Bourbon, Brew and Spirits will hold its grand opening September 23 and 24, and then be...
Bourbon bar owners have ‘Great Expectations’
Milkweed is crucial for monarch butterflies as without it, they cannot complete their life cycle.
How you can help the endangered monarch butterfly population
A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders.
Poll: Parson, Hawley receive positive approval ratings; Missourians would vote for Trump in do-over against Biden