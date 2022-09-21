Heartland Votes

American Airlines reveals privacy door suites

American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) - American Airlines is giving its long-haul fleet a makeover.

The airline is adding new premium suites with privacy doors on all of its Airbus long-range aircraft and Boeing Dreamliners.

American says the new suites will have more personal space, direct aisle access, seats that can lie flat, and will include a chaise lounge option.

The airline also plans to add more premium economy seating to its long-haul planes.

Premium economy allows for double the amount of in-seat storage space and has larger in-seat screens as well as head-rest wings for more privacy.

American Airlines says it hopes to make the upgrades available to customers starting in late 2024.

