Woman sues McDonald’s after she says she was served chemicals instead of coffee

An Alabama woman filed a lawsuit saying she was served cleaning chemicals instead of coffee at...
An Alabama woman filed a lawsuit saying she was served cleaning chemicals instead of coffee at a McDonald's restaurant.(Max Pixel)
By Ken Curtis and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - A lawsuit has been filed against a McDonald’s restaurant in Alabama alleging that a customer was served chemicals that caused her ongoing health problems.

The lawsuit claims Sherry Head pulled up to the drive-thru and ordered a caramel macchiato in December 2020. Instead of that beverage, the lawsuit alleges chemicals were poured into the cup she received, WTVY reported.

The lawsuit alleges that Head now suffers throat and other issues, and may need surgery to repair damage caused by the chemicals intended to clean the restaurant’s coffee makers.

“I took a sip, and immediately my mouth and throat went numb, then started burning,” Head said. “Now I have permanent scarring in my throat and may need corrective surgery.”

After taking a drink and realizing the liquid in the cup was not coffee, Head pulled back to the drive-thru, where she requested assistance but, per the lawsuit, employees ignored her pleas and Head had to call 911 herself.

Alyssa Baxley, Head’s attorney, said the employees were of no help even when authorities arrived.

“When first responders arrived, McDonald’s employees again refused to help, denying the requests from medical personnel to show them the bottle of the chemical that had been served to her, despite Sherry needing emergency care,” Baxley said.

The lawsuit filed on Monday demands $3 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages.

It names a McDonald’s in Dothan and Murphy Family Restaurants, the franchisee, as defendants.

WTVY said it has not yet received a reply to a request for comment from Murphy Family Restaurants.

