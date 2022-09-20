Heartland Votes

Unseasonably Hot Today

Dry Weather Most Of The Week
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/20
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Clear skies this morning with low temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s. Today will be mostly sunny with unseasonably warm temperatures approaching the upper 90s by the afternoon. Heat index values will make it feel like 100F-105F in some areas. Potential record high temperatures are likely on Wednesday as well. Relief from the heat will be on the way Thursday and Friday this week as a cold front moves through. Added cloud cover and a few light showers are possible although rain chances are still very low. The main impact will be significantly cooler air 20F cooler filtering in. Highs could be in the upper 60s north to mid 70s south near this timeframe.

Temperatures will remain near average by the weekend with greater chances of rain by Sunday with another frontal system approaching.

-Lisa

