Heartland Votes

Space Force releases official song

The U.S. Space Force's official song was unveiled at a conference in Maryland Tuesday. (DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Every other branch of the U.S. military has its own official song, and now the newest branch has one too.

The U.S. Space Force was created in 2019, and the force’s official song was unveiled at a conference Tuesday in Maryland.

The song, titled “Semper Supra,” was written and composed by a former member of the U.S. Air Force and a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Here are the lyrics:

“We’re the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There’s no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We’re the Space Force from on high.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police report one of the drivers involved in a crash Saturday, September 17 has...
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash
Edward Goodwin was reported missing in June 2015. (Source: Connie Goodwin)
Last of remains of man who went missing in 2015 recovered from pond in Butler County
Gary Muehlberg, 73.
Area detectives solve 30 year old cold case, as DNA links serial killer to at least 4 murders
A resident reported her husband was shot in the leg by their neighbor.
Woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg
Public Information Officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tyler Rowe said...
Crews battle fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield

Latest News

Walmart and CVS Pharmacy have settled with the state of West Virginia for a combined total of...
W.Va. announces $147M opioid settlement with CVS, Walmart
FILE - Similac Alimentum Hypoallergenic Infant Formula, imported from Puerto Rico, is for sale...
FDA concedes delays in response to baby formula shortage
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board keeps ‘action’ secret on complaint against Noem
Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday.
Carneal parole decision delayed until Monday