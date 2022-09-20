Southeast Mo. State working to sell property it was previously going to demolish

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University is moving forward with selling one of its properties.

According to a release from the university, it will work with a realtor to sell the property at 603 N. Henderson in Cape Girardeau, which formerly housed the Jane Stephens Honors Program.

According to a release from the university, it will work with a realtor to sell the property at 603 N. Henderson in Cape Girardeau, which formerly housed the Jane Stephens Honors Program. (KFVS)

The program moved into Memorial Hall during the spring semester.

Earlier in the year, Southeast announced plans to demolish the property after looking at the amount of repair and renovation necessary for the building.

“We were asked by members of the community at the time if the property could be sold,” Vice President for Finance and Administration Dr. Brad Sheriff said in the release. “When the governing body of the institution was a Board of Regents, the University did not have legal authority to sell property but based on our relatively recent change to a Board of Governors, we put our plans for the property on hold and sought counsel regarding the possibility of expanded Board authority. We received confirmation that the Board of Governors, unlike a Board of Regents, has the ability to sell property without legislative action.”

According to the university, it moved to a Board of Governors from a Board of Regents in 2021 after Governor Mike Parson signed a bill designating Southeast to have a statewide mission in computer science, cybersecurity and the visual and performing arts.

He updated the board on this new development during its June meeting.

Because the university will need professional services to sell the property, a competitive process is required of the university to move forward with a realtor.

According to the release, the university issued a request for proposals for real estate brokerage services on Monday, September 19.

Sheriff said the university will work with the chosen agency to determine market value and listing price.

“The new direction with respect to this property makes sense for the University, and we trust that it will be welcomed by many members of the community,” Sheriff said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.