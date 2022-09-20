Scott City to use emergency notification service for community alerts

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Scott City announced it will be using the CodeRED system to communicate and inform residents about emergencies and information to keep their family safe.

The city says the CodeRED system will allow them to send out mass messages by telephone, text message, email, posts to social media and mobile app.

“CodeRED’s robust system will provide Scott City’s officials with a reliable, easy-to use technology to enhance our emergency preparedness plans,” said Emergency Manager Dan King. “We anticipate using the system to notify residents of fires, flooding, drinking water emergencies, road closures or hazards, missing children notices, and more.”

In addition to the emergency alert system, the city will be using the CodeRED Weather Warning system.

They said this system sends out an automated weather warning through phone calls, text messages and emails to residents who register for the alerts.

Alerts residents can enroll for are for tornadoes, flash flooding and severe thunderstorm warnings. These alerts will be delivered moments after the national Weather service issues an alert.

Residents living within the coverage area of the Scott City Fire Department can enroll for the alerts by clicking here.

