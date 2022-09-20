Recovery Fest to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recovery Fest 2022 will be held at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, September 24.

The family-friendly festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at shelter 1.

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be speakers, food, games and booths promoting recovery supports and service.

Organizers say the festival is to recognize the importance of recovery from substance use and mental heath disorders in celebration of Recovery Month.

FCC Behavioral Health, Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, Community Counseling Center and New Season Treatment Center and We Do Recover Community Center are organizing the event.

“We are so excited to be able to again host this exciting event that we hope makes such a lasting impact on the community,” said Lezlie Fox, program manager for the We Do Recover Community Center in Cape Girardeau. “People battling addiction and mental health issues are finding their way to recovery and that’s a cause worth celebrating.”

This is the third year for the event.

