Record breaking heat continues through Wednesday

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/20.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
More record highs are on tap this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures are going top out in the mid to upper 90s, with feels like numbers ranging from 98 to 106 degrees in many areas. There won’t be much relief overnight tonight either. Lows tonight under mainly clear skies will only drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Big changes are expected by Thursday. Thanks to a cold front, temperatures will be much cooler, with highs only in the 70s Thursday. There will also be a chance for scattered showers on Thursday. Skies will clear out by Thursday night into Friday morning and temperatures will drop quickly. If you hate the heat, get ready for Friday morning. Much of the Heartland will wake up in the 40s!

