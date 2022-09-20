Heartland Votes

Poll finds majority of Missourians favor marijuana legalization

The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal.
The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal.
By KFVS
Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal.

A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.

The poll found the measure passes by double digits among all the demographic groups.

About the SurveyUSA poll

SurveyUSA interviewed 1,000 Missouri adults online between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, 2022. Of those, 830 respondents were identified as registered voters and were polled.

The sample was provided by Lucid Holdings LLC. of New Orleans. The pool was weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership.

The polling was conducted exclusively for GRAY Television’s Missouri stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, WGEM-TV in Quincy, IL; and KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, IA), and for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, KS.

