Perry Co. Mo. sheriff to retire after more than 40 years in law enforcement

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - After more than 40 years in law enforcement, a Heartland sheriff is retiring.

In a post on the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Gary Schaaf announced on Tuesday, September 20 that he will retire, effective at midnight on Sept. 30.

He said he began his career as a deputy sheriff in 1982 under Sheriff Franklin “Dutch” Schmidt.

In 1986, he ran for city marshal/chief of police in Perryville and won. It was his first run for public office, and he said he went on to win two more elections for the position.

He ran for Perry County sheriff in 1992 and took office on January 1, 1993.

He is currently in his 8th term.

Schaaf said the county administration “made an attractive offer” to settle his lawsuit mediation. The agreement was contingent upon his retiring from the sheriff’s office.

Filed back in 2018, he said he filed litigation against the county concerning what his wages should be, and what he should have been paid going back a number of years.

He said his case was up for jury trial at the end of September when he was offered mediation to settle the case.

According to Schaaf, he will give the commissioners his recommendation for his replacement before he retires.

