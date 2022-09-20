One more day of record heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw record highs across most of the Heartland with temperatures reaching the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and very warm temperatures. Readings will fall through the 80s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday we will watch a cold front move through the area. Ahead of this front we will remain mostly sunny allowing for very hot temperatures once again. Highs will range from the middle 90s far northwest to near 100 degrees in our central counties. Behind this front we will see much cooler weather for Thursday with even a few scattered showers possible.

