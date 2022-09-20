Heartland Votes

Members of the public react to Carneal’s parole hearing

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Members of the public were invited to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to watch Michael Carneal’s parole hearing.

Keri Harris was one of the people there who watched Carneal answer questions on Tuesday morning, September 20.

Harris said she and Carneal were in band together and she was at Heath High School the day Carneal shot and killed three of her classmates.

She said she attended Tuesday’s viewing in hopes of finding closure.

She also wanted to know why Carneal opened fire on the prayer group, but she said she may never get that answer.

“We’ll probably never know the whys, but he had no emotion,” she continued. “Michael showed no emotion, no feeling, no true remorse. He can say he’s sorry all day long but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen again.”

Harris said she hopes the parole board makes a quick decision and she hoped members will keep the safety of the community in mind when they make that decision.

