Heartland Votes

Mark Twain National Forest looking for people suspected of stealing historical item from lookout tower

The Mark Twain National Forest is trying to identify the people in these photos. They say...
The Mark Twain National Forest is trying to identify the people in these photos. They say they're suspected of stealing an Osborne Fire Finder from the Marcoot Fire Finder.(Mark Twain National Forest)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Mark Twain National Forest is asking for your help identifying people suspected of stealing equipment from a lookout tower.

According to the forest’s Facebook post, the individuals are suspected of removing the Osborne Fire Finder from the Marcoot Lookout Tower near Bunker, Mo. in 2021.

They said fire finders help lookouts in pinpointing the exact location of smoke cross referenced with a map. They called it a historical item and said its difficult to replace.

The U.S. Forest Service shared photos and videos of the individuals and the vehicle they drove.

Anyone with information that can help catch them is asked to call the Mark Twain National Forest’s Patrol Captain Casey Hutsell at 573-341-7463.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police report one of the drivers involved in a crash Saturday, September 17 has...
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash
Edward Goodwin was reported missing in June 2015. (Source: Connie Goodwin)
Last of remains of man who went missing in 2015 recovered from pond in Butler County
Gary Muehlberg, 73.
Area detectives solve 30 year old cold case, as DNA links serial killer to at least 4 murders
A resident reported her husband was shot in the leg by their neighbor.
Woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews will begin to slow northbound...
Expect slow traffic on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co. on Sept. 26

Latest News

According to a release from the university, it will work with a realtor to sell the property at...
Southeast Mo. State working to sell property it was previously going to demolish
Due to staffing shortages, the Cape Girardeau recycling pickups will be delayed.
Staffing shortages delay Cape Girardeau recycling pickups
Perry County, Mo. Sheriff Gary Schaaf announced his retirement after more than 40 years in law...
Perry Co., Mo. sheriff to retire
Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his parole hearing.
Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing