Heartland Votes

How you can help the endangered monarch butterfly population

Milkweed is crucial for monarch butterflies as without it, they cannot complete their life cycle.
Milkweed is crucial for monarch butterflies as without it, they cannot complete their life cycle.(Photo source: KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As we approach the fall season, the monarch butterfly population will soon start migrating south to Mexico.

Monarchs come right through the Heartland as they make their trek down south.

Monarchs have recently been listed as endangered as their population has been dwindling as of late due to habitat loss.

There are ways you can help these butterflies though as they feed on milkweed.

“We’ve changed the way that we farm over the past few decades and don’t have quite as much weedy, brushy areas where they’re favorite food, milkweed tends to grow,” Missouri Department of Conservation Naturalist Alex Holmes said. “We have less opportunities for them to rear their offspring. So, planting a native garden is probably the single biggest thing that you can do.”

Milkweed is crucial for monarch butterflies as without it, they cannot complete their life cycle.

You can find plants online and with local plant businesses across the area.

“You can put those milkweed plants that they rely on in your yard, give them places to raise their caterpillars and make your garden look pretty,” Holmes said. “Milkweed is a beautiful plant.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police report one of the drivers involved in a crash Saturday, September 17 has...
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash
Edward Goodwin was reported missing in June 2015. (Source: Connie Goodwin)
Last of remains of man who went missing in 2015 recovered from pond in Butler County
Gary Muehlberg, 73.
Area detectives solve 30 year old cold case, as DNA links serial killer to at least 4 murders
A resident reported her husband was shot in the leg by their neighbor.
Woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg
Public Information Officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tyler Rowe said...
Crews battle fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield

Latest News

A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders.
Poll: Parson, Hawley receive positive approval ratings; Missourians would vote for Trump in do-over against Biden
Farmers in the Heartland are preparing for the fall harvest with summer-like temperatures.
Heartland farmers prepare for fall harvest with summer-like temperatures
Members of the public were invited to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to watch...
Members of the public react to Carneal’s parole hearing
Students can try various items like a punching bag, privacy tent, stress balls and more.
Scott City Elementary School refocus room helping students after behavioral issues, emotional needs