Heartland farmers prepare for fall harvest with summer-like temperatures

Farmers in the Heartland are preparing for fall harvest - and tell us the heat is actually helpful for some crops.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Farmers in the Heartland are preparing for the fall harvest and say the heat is actually helpful for some crops.

Gary Tretter farms about 400,000 acres. He said the humidity impacts his soybeans more than the actual temperature.

Tretter said the soybeans he planted in early May are drying and are almost ready to harvest.

He goes on to say the soybean crop he planted in mid-June could use some rainfall and humidity to help with growth.

Tretter has farmed in every weather condition from winter to summer. He said this year’s crop is still solid even with the dry conditions.

“We’ve had a pretty dry summer, we’re not burnt up,” he continued. “I’m not saying there’s no one around that hasn’t had a farm that’s gotten burnt up, cause in the summer time you get real spotty rains, but from from the farms that I farm and the people around them we haven’t had an abundance of water by no means and we’re definitely not going to have a bin buster, but we’re not going to have a failure. We’ve had enough water to kind of keep them going.”

Tretter said peak harvesting time for soybeans is in October. He said in a week or two he will get the combine fired up.

One of the local Farm Bureau branches wanted to remind everyone with harvest season ramping up to be on the lookout for combines and tractors on the road.

