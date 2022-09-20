Heartland Votes

Grocery store to open in Wickliffe, Ky.

From left to right: Kreg Denton, IDA chair, and CEO of 3 Rivers Grocery Billy Ingram.
From left to right: Kreg Denton, IDA chair, and CEO of 3 Rivers Grocery Billy Ingram.(Ballard County Judge Executive's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A new grocery store will be opening in Wickliffe.

According to a release from the Ballard County Judge Executive’s Office, the old Town and Country property on Phillips Drive in Wickliffe was sold to a real estate developer and investor who plans to build a 14,000-square-foot facility on the site.

They said this was a four-year, four agency collaboration that included the Ballard County Economic Industrial Council, the Industrial Development Authority, the city of Wickliffe and the Ballard County Fiscal Court.

“The Ballard EDC and many others worked hard to get a replacement grocery store for the community. It took a few years but was worth the wait as we found someone who cares about the region, the river, Mr. Billy Ingram:  Welcome Mr. Ingram,” Jerry Pace, project manager with the Ballard EDC, said.

According to the release, Billy Ingram was encouraged by the economic development possibilities and the reception he received from the community during his visit, so he bought the former Town and Country and plans to open the 3 Rivers Grocery Market 24 months after the ground breaking.

“I was so excited and pleased with the potential that I saw that first day and I am really looking forward to becoming a part of the Ballard County community. My prayer is that the 3 Rivers Grocery Market will be a vital, valuable, and beautiful part of the community for a longtime,” Ingram said in the release.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place in the fall, the date to be determined.

“Four years ago the only grocery store in Wickliffe closed to the public,” Ballard County Judge Executive Todd Cooper said. “Employees lost jobs and our region lost a place that had been serving the public for more than 50 years. It Hurt! But Today, through local collaboration, hope and answered prayers, Billy Ingram has purchased the 7 acres and his plans and vision will provide at least 10 jobs for the community with a new grocery store, this is very exciting!”

