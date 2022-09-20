Fulton, Ky. man arrested in connection with burglary investigation

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Fulton man was arrested in connection with a burglary investigation.

Steven A. Davis, 33, was arrested on a warrant for third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and receiving stolen property over $10,000.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a home off of Tucker Road, just south of Mayfield on May 4 2021.

The resident reported that his garage had been entered by an unknown person or persons and his Dodge Ram truck that he parked inside the garage was missing.

According to deputies, the truck was recovered on KY 1710 a short time later.

They said they collected several items of evidence from the garage and truck. The items included possible DNA evidence.

In early September 2022, the Kentucky State Police Forensic Laboratory finished testing on the items that were submitted by the sheriff’s office.

They were able to positively identify a suspect in the burglary and theft as Steve Davis.

Davis was found in Paducah by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested on a warrant on Sept. 13. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

