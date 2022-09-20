Heartland Votes

First Alert: Hot afternoon with heat index values at 100-105 degrees

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/20
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Be prepared for a very hot and humid afternoon! Today will feel more like July than September.

Skies will be mostly sunny with unseasonably warm temperatures approaching the upper 90s.

Heat index values will make it feel more like 100 to 105 degrees in some locations.

Wednesday is looking just as hot with potential record high temps.

Relief from the heat arrives Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves through the Heartland.

A few light showers are possible, but rain chances are still very low.

The front will bring in significantly cooler air. Temps will drop about 20 degrees cooler.

Afternoon highs could be in the upper 60s north to the mid 70s south.

Temperatures will remain near average by the weekend with greater chances for rain by Sunday as another frontal system approaches the Heartland.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Goodwin was reported missing in June 2015. (Source: Connie Goodwin)
Last of remains of man who went missing in 2015 recovered from pond in Butler County
Cape Girardeau Police report one of the drivers involved in a crash Saturday, September 17 has...
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash
Gary Muehlberg, 73.
Area detectives solve 30 year old cold case, as DNA links serial killer to at least 4 murders
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews will begin to slow northbound...
Expect slow traffic on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co. on Sept. 26
A resident reported her husband was shot in the leg by their neighbor.
Woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine in the Heartland today!
Unseasonably Hot Today
A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.
First Alert: Lows by morning will be in upper 60s
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Record heat the next two days
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Record high temperatures continue through Wednesday