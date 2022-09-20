First Alert: Hot afternoon with heat index values at 100-105 degrees

(KFVS) - Be prepared for a very hot and humid afternoon! Today will feel more like July than September.

Skies will be mostly sunny with unseasonably warm temperatures approaching the upper 90s.

Heat index values will make it feel more like 100 to 105 degrees in some locations.

Wednesday is looking just as hot with potential record high temps.

Relief from the heat arrives Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves through the Heartland.

A few light showers are possible, but rain chances are still very low.

The front will bring in significantly cooler air. Temps will drop about 20 degrees cooler.

Afternoon highs could be in the upper 60s north to the mid 70s south.

Temperatures will remain near average by the weekend with greater chances for rain by Sunday as another frontal system approaches the Heartland.

