Heartland Votes

Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury

FILE - An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is...
FILE - An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is displayed on the scoreboard at Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Aug 17, 2022.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month’s Little League World Series in Pennsylvania has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed.

Easton Oliverson, 12, of Saint George, Utah, suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain in the Aug. 15 fall at a players dormitory in Williamsport. He has since had three operations and battled a staph infection, the family’s lawyer, Ken Fulginiti, said Tuesday.

“He’s not doing well. The more recent development, after a third craniotomy, is seizures. It’s been a long road,” Fulginiti said. Easton had been hospitalized in Pennsylvania and Utah before his discharge last week, he said.

The negligence lawsuit, filed by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on Friday in Philadelphia, said there was no railing on the top bunk. Neither Little League International nor Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport immediately responded to messages seeking comment.

Easton, a pitcher and outfielder with the Snow Canyon team from Santa Clara, in southwestern Utah, fell in his sleep, Fulginiti said. The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 for the boy’s care, along with punitive damages.

“They really appreciate all the support they’ve gotten throughout the nation,” Fulginiti said. “But they’re struggling to focus on the family. They have two other kids and it’s a lot.”

Jace Oliverson was an assistant coach on the baseball team, while Easton’s younger brother Brogan was an alternate who was tapped to take his place after the fall. Snow Canyon was eliminated after two losses.

___

Follow Maryclaire Dale on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police report one of the drivers involved in a crash Saturday, September 17 has...
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash
Edward Goodwin was reported missing in June 2015. (Source: Connie Goodwin)
Last of remains of man who went missing in 2015 recovered from pond in Butler County
Gary Muehlberg, 73.
Area detectives solve 30 year old cold case, as DNA links serial killer to at least 4 murders
A resident reported her husband was shot in the leg by their neighbor.
Woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg
Public Information Officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tyler Rowe said...
Crews battle fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield

Latest News

A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders.
Poll: Parson, Hawley receive positive approval ratings; Missourians would vote for Trump in do-over against Biden
Kendall Hamilton was arrested for possession of a stolen weapon, police say.
Police: Manager charged with possession of stolen weapon after holding man at gunpoint
Farmers in the Heartland are preparing for the fall harvest with summer-like temperatures.
Heartland farmers prepare for fall harvest with summer-like temperatures
FILE - Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at...
Cowboys for Trump cofounder appeals ban from public office
Members of the public were invited to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to watch...
Members of the public react to Carneal’s parole hearing