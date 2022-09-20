Heartland Votes

Carrier Mills kicks off Catskin Days on Thursday

According to city leaders, this year is also the 150th anniversary of the founding of Carrier...
According to city leaders, this year is also the 150th anniversary of the founding of Carrier Mills.(weau)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARRIER MILLS, Ill. (KFVS) - Catskin Days will kick off on Thursday, September 22.

According to city leaders, this year is also the 150th anniversary of the founding of Carrier Mills.

Some events at the annual festival will include a 1917 restored Carrier Mills fire truck from Michigan, local artwork, Tennessee Championship Wrestling, a 5K walk/run and fireworks.

On Saturday, the main parade starts at 5 p.m. with the theme “150th Anniversary.”

