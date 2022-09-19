Woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois woman is accused of shooting her neighbor in the leg.

Sandra Walker, 50, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and other firearm offenses.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 about a shooting at a home north of Murphysboro. A resident reported her husband was shot in the leg by their neighbor.

Deputies found 32-year-old Caleb Riddle at the scene with a gunshot wound to his leg.

They say Riddle and a witness directed them to a neighboring property where they found the suspect, later identified as Walker.

She was detained and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Riddle was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Murphysboro Police Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service and the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted the sheriff’s office with the case.

