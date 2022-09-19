Vienna, Ill. aviation program takes off

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Under the direction of instructor Wade Stewart, Vienna High School started an aviation pipeline program in partnership with Southern Illinois University School of Aviation.

The partnership allows Vienna students to take courses that have been aligned with the SIU program.

AVT112, which is aircraft electricity, and AVT111, which is materials processing, are both taught at Vienna.

Students that successfully complete these courses while in high school are then eligible to take proficiency exams in order to earn SIU credits and get a jump start on the completion of the aviation degree programs at the School of Aviation.

Maintenance workers, pilots and various other careers are in high demand in the aviation field. Vienna has also partnered with other area schools and agencies and participated in SIUC’s automotive and aviation day over the last few years.

This year’s event will be held on Thursday, September 22.

“Each time that we are able to give students the opportunity to connect to meaningful, high wage, high demand career opportunities it is a win,” School Superintendent Joshua Stafford said. “SIUC’s aviation program is outstanding and known around the world for its successful outcomes. We are pleased that Vienna students are able to take advantage of the accelerated course options and that regional high school students are able to participate in the SIU automotive and aviation day each year.”

To learn more about the career connection work at Vienna you can visit www.viennahs.com/cc.

