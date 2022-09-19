Heartland Votes

Tiny homes for veterans in St. Louis to be ready late fall

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The walls are up and the homes are taking shape at the Veteran’s Community village in North St. Louis. The goal is to have several veterans in their homes before the cold winter arrives.

“Between Missouri and Illinois, you have close to 1,200 known homeless veterans. Being that we’re right here in the city, we’re on Grand, half a mile from the VA medical center, on the busiest bus line, we believe our outreach center is going to help thousands of veterans each year,” said Rebecca Tallman with the Veteran’s Community Project.

The nonprofit started in Kansas City and is expanding to St. Louis. The village tiny homes located at Cass and North Grand are partially complete. The plan is to complete phase one, which includes 20 homes, by the end of fall.

They rely heavily on donations and volunteers, like Eric Kasseff, who just completed a run from the KC site to the St. Louis site with several others. The run was a total of more than 300 miles.

“We take care of each other, we’re a big family and we don’t leave anyone behind,” said Kasseff, a retired Air Force veteran. The run raised around $150,000 for VCP. Each tiny home costs around $50,000 to build.

The homes serve as temporary housing, with the goal to transition veterans to permeant housing.

For more information and how to help: https://www.veteranscommunityproject.org/vcp-stlouis

