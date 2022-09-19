Southern Ill. woman recognized for winning Governor’s Volunteer Service Award

RED BUD, Ill. (KFVS) - State Rep. David Friess congratulated Violette Nast for winning the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award in their senior category (55+).

According to a release from Rep. Friess’ office, even though she is confined to a wheelchair, she doesn’t let that stop her from serving others. She has centered her life on giving in any way she can. This selfless devotion has earned her this award.

“It is with great pleasure that we congratulate Violette Nast on her exceptional accomplishment. Violette was our nominee for the Governors Volunteer Service Award 2022,” Rep. Friess said. “We are grateful for her continued work in our community. Volunteers like her make a bigger impact than any of us realize, so I’m honored for the opportunity to recognize her today.”

According to the release, one of her recent acts of service included helping to bake 175 pies for the mission fund at St. Paul’s United Church.

Violette Nast was chosen from more than 60 other nominees this year based on her work in Monroe County with Hospice, Monroe-Randolph County Transit and St. Paul United Church.

The Governor’s Volunteer Service Award is awarded by the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service alongside the Governor’s Office.

