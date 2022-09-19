Heartland Votes

Southern Ill. woman recognized for winning Governor’s Volunteer Service Award

Violette Nast was recognized for winning the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award
Violette Nast was recognized for winning the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award(Office of Rep. David Friess)
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED BUD, Ill. (KFVS) - State Rep. David Friess congratulated Violette Nast for winning the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award in their senior category (55+).

According to a release from Rep. Friess’ office, even though she is confined to a wheelchair, she doesn’t let that stop her from serving others. She has centered her life on giving in any way she can. This selfless devotion has earned her this award.

“It is with great pleasure that we congratulate Violette Nast on her exceptional accomplishment. Violette was our nominee for the Governors Volunteer Service Award 2022,” Rep. Friess said. “We are grateful for her continued work in our community. Volunteers like her make a bigger impact than any of us realize, so I’m honored for the opportunity to recognize her today.”

According to the release, one of her recent acts of service included helping to bake 175 pies for the mission fund at St. Paul’s United Church.

Violette Nast was chosen from more than 60 other nominees this year based on her work in Monroe County with Hospice, Monroe-Randolph County Transit and St. Paul United Church.

The Governor’s Volunteer Service Award is awarded by the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service alongside the Governor’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Goodwin was reported missing in June 2015. (Source: Connie Goodwin)
Last of remains of man who went missing in 2015 recovered from pond in Butler County
Musician Post Malone fell and bruised his ribs during a concert in St. Louis.
Post Malone apologizes for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
A two-day parole hearing began Monday, September 19 for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in...
Parole hearing for Heath High School shooter to resume Tuesday

Latest News

A man died in a motorcycle crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on Sunday.
Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash
Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one...
Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony
The partnership with SIU allows Vienna students to take courses that have been aligned with the...
Vienna, Ill. aviation program takes off
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland