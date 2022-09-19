Heartland Votes

Southeast Missouri State University receives grant from The Missouri Humanities Council

The money will support two events to be held as part of the international William Faulkner and...
The money will support two events to be held as part of the international William Faulkner and Jesmyn Ward Conference October 20-22.(KFVS)
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Humanities Council awarded a $2,200 grant to Southeast Missouri State University’s Center for Faulkner Studies.

The money will support two events to be held as part of the international William Faulkner and Jesmyn Ward Conference October 20-22.

The MHC is the only statewide agency in Missouri devoted exclusively to humanities education for citizens of all ages.

It has served as a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities since 1971.

According to Southeast, this conference will be held to focus on two award-winning writers from Mississippi, William Faulkner and Jesmyn Ward, including presentations of scholarly papers comparing the novels of both authors.

“The MHC award will support the keynote address by internationally recognized literary scholar Dr. Aliyyah Abdur-Rahman as well as a juried art show,” said Dr. Christopher Rieger, director of the Center for Faulkner Studies at Southeast. “We are pleased the award will allow us to hear from Dr. Abdur-Rahman, a two-time winner of the Darwin T. Turner Award for Best Essay of the Year.”

He said the art show will be on display at Catapult Creative House from October 7 – November 10.

Dr. Abdur-Rahman’s keynote address is free and open to the public on Thursday, October 20 at 5:30 p.m. in Ballroom A of the University Center on the Southeast campus.

