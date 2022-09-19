SIU hosts Fresh Check Day to support students’ mental health

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting Fresh Check Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

According to SIU, this event brings together the entire campus community and serves as a “check in” for students’ wellness and mental health and to ensure they have access to valuable resources.

The free event is organized by Student Health Services in collaboration with departments and units across campus, student volunteers and representatives of The Jordan Porco Foundation, which created the concept.

The lawn of Morris Library will be transformed into an enjoyable expo with interactive exhibits and booths, snow cones and other treats, prizes and giveaways.

There will be peer-to-peer discussions and information about resources, all presented in a positive, community-focused setting.

SIU held its inaugural Fresh Check Day in 2017, courtesy of the “Salukis on Your Side” Garrett Lee Smith Campus Suicide Prevention Grant and the Jordan Porco Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by Ernie and Marisa Porco in honor of their son who died by suicide as a college freshman.

The foundation seeks to promote mental health and prevent suicide by reducing the stigma of seeking help and giving young adults a message of hope and support.

Likewise, SIU and its Student Health Services, along with partners campus wide, strive to provide support and information and form connections.

In the event of inclement weather, Fresh Check Day will be held in the Faner Breezeway.

For more information, visit the event website or contact Shelly Ridgeway at rachelle.ridgeway@siu.edu or 618-536-4441.

Contact SIU’s Counseling and Psychological Services at 618-453-5371 if you or anyone you know needs support or help.

The National Suicide and Crisis Hotline is open 24/7 and accessible by calling or texting 988.

