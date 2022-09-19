Heartland Votes

SEMO Soccer holds 2022 Meg Herndon Donate Life Game

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/18/22
By Jess Todd
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sunday at Houck Field the home-team SEMO Redhawks weren’t in their normal colors. Instead of red and black, they donned blue and green as part of the 2022 Meg Herndon Donate Life Game.

Played annually in honor of former Redhawk Meg Herndon, who lost her life in an accident in 2012, the game is a way for SEMO to support organ and tissue donation.

Meg’s mother Cindy Silvey was in attendance. She presented a check to the Meg Herndon Memorial Scholarship Fund and addressed the crowd at halftime.

“It’s incredible to see how much this has evolved,” said Silvey. “It gives my family something to really hold on to here in the community, and hoping that we make a difference. That’s our goal: to make a difference in other family’s lives.”

‘Impossible is Nothing’ has become a phrase that goes hand-in-hand with the game. Mariah Mannino, recipient of the 2022 Meg Herndon Memorial Scholarship, says she thinks of that phrase often.

“It means a lot to me getting to come here and carry on Meg’s legacy,” said Mannino. “When I’m buried in homework, or buried on the soccer field...days like that when I’m so drained, I’m just thinking that impossible is nothing. I carry it on with me every day.”

SEMO Head Coach Heather Nelson says it means everything to honor Meg’s memory in this way.

“We want for our program to try and live up to her mantra every day and that’s impossible is nothing,” said Nelson. “We want to educate people and want them to know they can change people’s lives. We want them to be difference makers just like Meg was.”

