Heartland Votes

Semi crash restricts I-24 eastbound traffic in Lyon County

A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County.
A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County.

The crash is at the 46-mile marker, which is immediately east of the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton exit 46 interchange.

According to KYTC, a semi has crashed into the median on I-24 at the 46-mile marker, which is immediately east of the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton exit 46 interchange.

All eastbound traffic is being moved to the right-hand, or driving lane, at the crash site.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi hauling flooring crashed into the median on I-24 early Monday morning, September 19.

It is not clear if there were any injuries.

KYTC said the load on the semi will have to be off-loaded by hand before the truck can be removed from the area.

This is expected to take approximately six hours, or until 7:30 a.m.

Once the off-loading is finished, the rig will be removed from the median.

KYTC said both eastbound lanes will likely be closed during the removal process.

