Semi crash restricts I-24 eastbound traffic in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County.
The crash is at the 46-mile marker, which is immediately east of the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton exit 46 interchange.
All eastbound traffic is being moved to the right-hand, or driving lane, at the crash site.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi hauling flooring crashed into the median on I-24 early Monday morning, September 19.
It is not clear if there were any injuries.
KYTC said the load on the semi will have to be off-loaded by hand before the truck can be removed from the area.
This is expected to take approximately six hours, or until 7:30 a.m.
Once the off-loading is finished, the rig will be removed from the median.
KYTC said both eastbound lanes will likely be closed during the removal process.
