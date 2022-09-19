Semi crash restricts I-24 eastbound traffic in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County.

The crash is at the 46-mile marker, which is immediately east of the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton exit 46 interchange.

According to KYTC, a semi has crashed into the median on I-24 at the 46-mile marker, which is immediately east of the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton exit 46 interchange. (Source: Google Maps)

All eastbound traffic is being moved to the right-hand, or driving lane, at the crash site.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi hauling flooring crashed into the median on I-24 early Monday morning, September 19.

It is not clear if there were any injuries.

KYTC said the load on the semi will have to be off-loaded by hand before the truck can be removed from the area.

This is expected to take approximately six hours, or until 7:30 a.m.

Once the off-loading is finished, the rig will be removed from the median.

KYTC said both eastbound lanes will likely be closed during the removal process.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.