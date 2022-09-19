Heartland Votes

Record high temperatures continue through Wednesday

Record high temperatures continue through Wednesday
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Record breaking heat continues this afternoon across parts of the Heartland, and it just gets hotter Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs today will top out in the mid 90s in most areas. Feels like numbers will range from 97 to 104 degrees through the afternoon and early evening hours, especially across southeast Missouri. The heat continues to build Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like numbers sitting at 100+ degrees in most of the area. Morning lows will also be warm for this time of year. Lows tonight will only drop into the upper 60s. Thursday clouds and slight rain chances move back into the Heartland, and temperatures will be much more comfortable. Highs Thursday and Friday should stay in the mid to upper 70s. So, if we can make it through the extreme heat early in the week the second half of the week looks much more tolerable for late September.

