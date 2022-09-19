Record heat the next two days

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. As we wrap up summer this week, temperatures will remain well above average. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and warm temperatures. Readings will fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s.

For the last two full days of summer it will feel very summer like. We will see mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday with the heat index surpassing 100 degrees.

Fall will officially begin 8:03PM Thursday and temperatures will be much cooler. Many areas will struggle to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday afternoon.

