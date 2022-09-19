Record Breaking Highs This Week

Added clouds in our northern counties will be likely due to active weather to our north. It’s possible to see a few isolated storms just clip our northeastern counties in Illinois. We will monitor these storms closely if they retain their strength. Majority of the Heartland will remain dry. A muggy and mild morning with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny skies today with very hot temperatures for September in the middle 90s. Heat index vales by the afternoon will be in the low 100s.

Potential record high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are likely through the first half of the week. Not only will warm temps be around but added moisture will make it feel humid and place heat index values in the low 100s each day.

Dry weather is likely with small chances of a few light showers Wednesday night into early Thursday with the passing of a cold front. Even this will be limited for much needed rain. Additional showers could develop over the weekend with another frontal system.

-Lisa

