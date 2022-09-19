Heartland Votes

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash

Cape Girardeau Police report one of the drivers involved in a crash Saturday, September 17 has passed away.(ARC Images)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on a busy Cape Girardeau road on Saturday, September 17.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a car on the 200 block of North Kingshighway, just before 4:30 p.m.

Both drivers were injured and taken to a local hospital with injuries.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the driver of the motorcycle, Aaron James Lovel, of Oran, died from his injuries on Saturday.

The condition of the other driver is unknow.

Cape Girardeau Police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing, which is protocol for all crashes involving a death.

