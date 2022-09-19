Motorcycle-truck crash turns claims life of 26-year-old in Poplar Bluff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist.
The 2004 Honda Shadow, driving southbound, ran into the 2005 Toyota Tacoma, headed eastbound.
26-year-old Bradley Ward was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred at Grand Avenue at Davis Street.
