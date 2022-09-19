Heartland Votes

Missouri legislators to discuss sports betting Monday

Missouri legislators are set to discuss sports betting within the state on Monday.
Missouri legislators are set to discuss sports betting within the state on Monday.
By Joseph Hennessy and Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KCTV) - A Missouri lawmaker is looking to play catch-up with Kansas on sports betting.

Kansas is the 31st state to have active, legal sports betting, recently joining nearby states Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, and Tennessee.

Further discussion on sports betting in Missouri is set to happen Monday afternoon following Republican State Rep. Dan Houx introducing the House bill last week.

This discussion comes after the mapping tool “GeoComply” found more than 100,000 attempts to bet from within Missouri as of Thursday afternoon. The Kansas Lottery reports from Sept. 1 (the first day Kansas allowed sports betting) to Sept. 11, more than 2.4 million bets were placed in Kansas, cashing out more than $47 million in winnings.

The bill would repeal three sections of the anti-sports wagering legislature and enact seventeen new sections relating to sports wagering.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has tweeted multiple times since legalized sports betting came to Kansas, urging government officials to support legalized sports wagering in Missouri.

KMOV spoke with Missouri Gaming Commission Chairman Mike Leara about the possibility of this bill going through.

“In the event, this comes, we are 60 to 90 days away from implementing the entire process,” he said. “I would anticipate that the bill passes the House. However, I don’t envision it coming out of the Senate.”

The Kansas City Chiefs have already partnered with BetMGM, and signage will soon be all around GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the near future despite it still being illegal in Missouri. There will be no booths or vendors unless the law changes, but the advertising with be present.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician Post Malone fell and bruised his ribs during a concert in St. Louis.
Post Malone apologizes for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Edward Goodwin was reported missing in June 2015. (Source: Connie Goodwin)
Last of remains of man who went missing in 2015 recovered from pond in Butler County
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school

Latest News

Eastbound I-24, immediately east of the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton exit 46 interchange, has...
Semi crash cleared, both I-24 eastbound open to traffic in Lyon County
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
2-day parole hearing starts Monday for Heath High School shooter
Preparing southeast Missouri voters ahead of election day
Preparing southeast Missouri voters ahead of election day
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 9/19
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 9/19