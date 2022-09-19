Heartland Votes

Man cited in connection with Marion, Ill. shots fired investigation

A man was cited in connection with a shots fired investigation on Sunday, September 18.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was cited in connection with a shots fired investigation on Sunday, September 18.

Louis L. Gaston, 53, was cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to Marion police, they were dispatched to Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of N. Madison Street around 12:07 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, police say they found witnesses that said two or three men had been involved in a fight. They said the dispute continued onto the parking lot and a gun was fired.

They say all subjects involved in the fight fled the scene before police arrived. Officers were able to collect evidence and multiple witness statements while on scene.

Officers determined Gaston was a person of interest.

They say he later went to the Marion Police Department and officers interviewed him.

He was arrested after the interview and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

