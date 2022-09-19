Heartland Votes

Lucky spot? Ky. gas station sells two big winner scratch-offs just weeks apart

The Liberty Mart 3 Marathon in Owingsville sold two winning lottery scratch-offs just weeks apart, totaling almost a million dollars.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County gas station might be the lucky spot to buy a lottery ticket.

The Liberty Mart 3 Marathon in Owingsville sold two winning lottery scratch-offs just weeks apart, totaling almost a million dollars.

Gas station manager Beth Thompson says she’s elated two people from the area won a jackpot that could be life-changing.

You might already be familiar with the story of that first winning ticket Liberty Mart sold. A woman hit the right numbers in a scratch-off lotto ticket and didn’t even know she had a winner in her pocket.

“From what I was told she had scratched it off, she had put it in her purse and it remained in her purse for like two weeks and then she pulled it out and scratched it and realized she had won $80,000,” Thompson said.

It was off a five-dollar ticket called Power Shot. The winner wants to remain Anonymous but Thompson thinks it’s one of her regulars.

“Well, from what I understood, she worked two different jobs and, like I said, I’m not sure I know a lot about her, but I really feel she deserved to win that money,” Thompson said.

That Power Shot ticket was cashed the first week of September, but, wouldn’t you know it, just two weeks later, another scratch-off winner was sold in the same store.

This one was Mega 7′s. The Anonymous winner is believed to be from the area. He won $777,000, half a million after taxes.

“I wish this customer a lot of luck. Hope they spend it wisely and I hope it makes a difference in their life,” Thompson said.

Thompson says the winner of the $80,000 ticket gave a portion of her winnings to the clerk who sold her the ticket. The owner of the Liberty Mart 3 will receive $8,500 from those two scratch-off winnings.

