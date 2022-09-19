Illinois State Fair attendance hits record high

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois State Fair had an estimated attendance of over 636,700 visitors this year.

This year makes it the highest attended fair since industry attendance calculations were put into effect, beating previous records also set under the Pritzker administration. Weekend attendance during the fair saw an increase of nearly 95,000 people over 2021.

The high attendance numbers are also reflected by the over $6.4 million in estimated revenue.

While the 2022 estimated revenue figures appear to have fallen just short of the 2019 record of $6.5 million, it is important to point out that these are estimated figures. Percentage-based vendors have yet to begin their payment. It should also be noted that two Illinois State Fair events generally held during the fair, the Illinois State Fair Rodeo and the Bettenhausen 100, will be held at later dates in 2022, adding to the overall revenue numbers.

“Once again, the Illinois State Fair was a resounding success,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to the leadership of Director Costello and Fair Manager Clark, thousands of Illinoisans and people throughout the nation descended upon Springfield for eleven days of exciting exhibits, delicious food, and community fun—all while honoring our state’s legacy of strong agricultural traditions. To every attendee: thank you for making the Illinois State Fair a part of your summer. Until next year!”

A grandstand revenue record was set in 2022, with over $2.3 million coming in for the nine shows. 2022 eclipses the previous record of over $2.2 million set in 2019. Overall, tickets sold this year for the Illinois Lottery Grandstand came in fourth out of the last five years with 48,104.

The 2023 Illinois State Fair is set to run Aug. 11 through 21.

The end of the fair means the continuation of the $58.1 million capital investment addressing years of deferred maintenance on the historic state fairgrounds.

Construction will resume on the Coliseum. Phase 2 will focus on an electrical overhaul, underground plumbing, new seating, new restrooms, an elevator and adding an HVAC system that will allow for heating and cooling of the facility.

The anticipated costs for the Phase 2 of the Coliseum renovations is approximately $16.3 million.

