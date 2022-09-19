Illinois, Kentucky join Midwest Hydrogen Coalition

(KFVS) - In the Heartland, Illinois and Kentucky have joined the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition.

The coalition “provides a regional framework for a strong hydrogen market that will spur new industries and good-paying jobs, promote energy resilience and improve public health by reducing pollution.”

Other states include Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

According to a release from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s office, the agreement builds on the state’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which sets a national standard for aggressive decarbonization goals by pledging to be completely reliant on clean energy by 2050.

“Innovative solutions to fighting climate change require collaborative efforts. Through the partnership of the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition, Illinois will play a major role in fostering a healthy economic environment for the hydrogen production market in the Midwest, creating more clean energy sector jobs and lowering carbon emissions in the manufacturing and transportation sectors across the state and region,” Pritzker said in the release. “Additionally, this landmark multistate agreement empowers the state’s world class colleges and universities to form working relationships with their counterparts in neighboring states, enhancing the research and development of newer, cleaner technologies that allow us to meet our decarbonization goals.”

By creating the Midwest coalition, Pritzker said the state of Illinois will add to its clean energy jobs and bring down the cost of clean energy alternatives for those who live there.

“Kentucky’s robust infrastructure, strong chemical and manufacturing base, along with our leadership in the automotive and logistics sectors position us as a natural location for economic development in hydrogen,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a release. “We are looking forward to working with our Midwest and local industry partners to build a hydrogen economy in Kentucky.”

According to Governor Beshear’s office, hydrogen can be produced through fossil, renewable and nuclear resources. The energy density and energy carrying capacity of hydrogen make it an attractive cleaner fuel option for transportation, aviation and industrial uses as well as electricity generation applications.

They said Kentucky has the energy infrastructure to support, enhance or expand hydrogen production, hydrogen distribution and hydrogen vehicle infrastructure because of its freight and pipeline network and underground storage areas.

In addition, they said Kentucky is located in the center of a 34-state distribution area for shipping products by truck or rail across the Eastern United States, putting it within a day’s drive of two-thirds of the U.S. population.

You can read more about Kentucky’s energy strategy, KYE3, here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.