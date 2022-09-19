Heartland organization offers green lights for personal display of support to veterans

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - We have seen a lot support from residents here in the Heartland for veterans.

There have been plenty of events over the years and memorials that pay tribute to those that fought for us.

Now, there is a way you can support veterans at your home just by a flip of the switch.

For Greenlight a Vet, you display a green light bulb, which symbolizes appreciation for U.S. military veterans.

We talked with Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial Operations Coordinator Deanna Kluender who said they want to offer visitors the option to be able to personally display their own green light whenever they want.

“We here want to make sure that Veterans Day is not just on November 11th,” Kluender said. “We want to make sure Veterans Day is every day. One way to do that is for people to change out one bulb, a porch light, a lamp light or something with a green light which shows their support for veterans every day.”

The Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial has these green light bulbs in stock there available for anyone that desires one. Kluender said they’ve had many people come by that wanted to proudly display them.

“This community is super supportive of veterans,” Kluender said. “We just want to make sure that continues and find different ways that people can show their support.”

She also said it’s great for the veterans to see those lights on display at homes as they drive through neighborhoods.

“They’re going out of their way to show their support for veterans and to be a veteran and drive around town and see those green lights in the houses, it just shows that what you did is being recognized,” Kluender said.

Kluender said it’s important to show respect for our veterans.

“They have sacrificed so much,” Kluender said. “Whether it was by choice or by draft, these veterans deserve our respect and continued support and this is one way to show it.”

Greenlight a Vet is a campaign to establish national support for veterans by changing one light to green.

