First Alert: Record high temps possible this week

(KFVS) - Summertime heat and humidity returns this week.

This morning, a few isolated storms could clip our northeastern counties in Illinois.

The rest of the Heartland will remain dry.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with very hot temperatures for September.

It will also be muggy.

Highs will be in the mid 90s, with heat index values in the low 100s.

Potential record high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are likely through the first half of the week.

Heat index values will also be in the low 100s each day.

A passing cold front could bring small chances of a few light showers Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Even this will be limited for much needed rain.

Additional showers could develop over the weekend with another frontal system.

