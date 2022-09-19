Heartland Votes

First Alert: Record high temps possible this week

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/19
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Summertime heat and humidity returns this week.

This morning, a few isolated storms could clip our northeastern counties in Illinois.

The rest of the Heartland will remain dry.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with very hot temperatures for September.

It will also be muggy.

Highs will be in the mid 90s, with heat index values in the low 100s.

Potential record high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are likely through the first half of the week.

Heat index values will also be in the low 100s each day.

A passing cold front could bring small chances of a few light showers Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Even this will be limited for much needed rain.

Additional showers could develop over the weekend with another frontal system.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician Post Malone fell and bruised his ribs during a concert in St. Louis.
Post Malone apologizes for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
2-day parole hearing starts Monday for Heath High School shooter

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Record Breaking Highs This Week
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the...
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
Today will be a bit warmer and more humid, but not excessively so, with afternoon highs right...
First Alert: Heat wave to start the work week
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the...
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook