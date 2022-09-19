Heartland Votes

Expect slow traffic on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co. on Sept. 26

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers on Interstate 55 will need to watch for slow moving traffic on Monday, September 26.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews will begin to slow northbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 105 and southbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 111.

Crews will be working between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m.

They said I-55 traffic will be reduced to 20 miles per hour for 30 minutes as contractor crews replace overhead power lines at mile marker 108.4. Drivers should be prepared to stop.

Drivers using the interchange ramp will be required to stop before entering I-55 until the pace car passes.

