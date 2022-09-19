Crews battling fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire is burning in a hayfield off of County Road 448 in Sikeston, west of the Jeffers Motorsports Park Drag Strip.

Sgt. Tyler Rowe with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety said several acres were on fire, including haybales and hay.

Rowe said a tractor had caught fire, which spread to the hay.

Crews are currently on scene trying to control it.

He said wind conditions have caused it to take longer than expected.

No one has been hurt.

Crews have mitigated the risk to structures and houses at this time.

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene along with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

