Crews battling fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield

Public Information Officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tyler Rowe said several acres, involving hay and haybales, were on fire.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire is burning in a hayfield off of County Road 448 in Sikeston, west of the Jeffers Motorsports Park Drag Strip.

Sgt. Tyler Rowe with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety said several acres were on fire, including haybales and hay.

Rowe said a tractor had caught fire, which spread to the hay.

Crews are currently on scene trying to control it.

He said wind conditions have caused it to take longer than expected.

No one has been hurt.

Crews have mitigated the risk to structures and houses at this time.

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene along with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

